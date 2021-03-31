In a letter to Governor Vajubhai Vala and the BJP, Eshwarappa has accused Yediyurappa of violating a rule called the "1977 transaction of business".

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The BJP government in Karnataka seems to be swimming in troubled waters as one of the ministers has accused Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa of "interference". State's Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa has complained against the chief minister to the Governor and the party leadership.

In a letter to Governor Vajubhai Vala and the BJP, Eshwarappa has accused Yediyurappa of violating a rule called the "1977 transaction of business". The letter, which has also been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda, accuses the chief minister of sanctioning crores of rupees of funds on multiple occasions bypassing him.

Eshwarappa alleged that Yediyurappa made allocations worth Rs 774 crore from his department, which included Rs 65 crore for one district Bengaluru, while ignoring 29 others.

"It is highly unfortunate that the Chief Minister knowingly issued such orders, ignoring the minister in charge of the department. If the trend continues...I do not know where I stand as minister," NDTV quoted the letter as saying.

