New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: A war of words erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress on Tuesday after a video went viral on social media in which Rahul Gandhi was seen "partying" at a nightclub in Nepal's Kathmandu.

The undated video, which has been shared by several BJP leaders on Twitter, has a discotheque as its background with people around him seen consuming liquor, reported news agency ANI.

"Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under seize. He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent. Interestingly, soon after the Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate...," tweeted BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Jai Hind also attacked Rahul and said that the "baba is partying" in Nepal while clashes erupted in Rajasthan. He further said that the party (Congress) will end, but Rahul's party will continue, calling him a "party neta".

Rajasthan is burning

Baba is partying



Party (INC) khatm ho jayegi

Par party yu hi chalegi! Yeh party yu hi chalegi ..



Part(y) Time Neta !! pic.twitter.com/sOnEI0oJnM — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) May 3, 2022

BJP's Uttar Pradesh leader Shashi Kumar, meanwhile, alleged that the woman with whom Rahul was partying was the Chinese ambassador to Nepal, asking Congress to "explain this alliance".

Rahul Gandhi tweeting about pathetic state of Indian economy from a pub in Kathmandu along with Chinese ambassador to Nepal.



Congress must explain this alliance pic.twitter.com/bdCMBHAWQx — Shashi Kumar (@iShashiShekhar) May 3, 2022

"Rahul Bhaiya in party mood after finishing Congress," tweeted BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi called Rahul a "full-time tourist and a part-time politician, who is filled with hypocrisy".

"Pappu ji (Rahul Gandhi) is a full-time tourist and a part-time politician who is full of hypocrisy. After getting time from travelling, Rahul Gandhi fabricates fake stories and remarks and tries to mislead the people of this country," Naqvi told ANI.

"His remarks (Rahul Gandhi) misleads his own party members, not the people of this country. The situation will remain the same if he will walk on this path only," he added.

However, Congress has defended Rahul, saying the former party president went to Nepal to attend a private marriage function of a friend, who is a journalist by profession.

Addressing a presser, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said attending family, friends, and marriage ceremonies is not a crime, but a matter of India's "culture and civilization".

"It has still not become a crime in this country... to attend a marriage celebration. Maybe after today, BJP may decide it is illegal to attend a marriage and a crime to have friends," Surjewala was quoted as saying by ANI.

"But do let me know so that we can change our status and civilizational practices of attending marriages of our friends and family members," he added.

