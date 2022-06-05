New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the massive controversy over their derogatory comments and tweets on Prophet Mohammad, the BJP on Sunday suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership. The BJP has also expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal saying that comments on social media vitiate communal harmony in the country.

The development came hours after the party, in a statement, said that "it respects all religions" and also strongly denounced the insult of any religious personality. In the notice issued to Nupur Sharma by the BJP's Central Disciplinary Committee, it is stated that she violated rule number 10 (A) of the BJP's constitution.

“You have expressed views contrary to the Party’s position on various matters which is in clear violation of rule 10 ( A) of constitution of BJP. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry you are suspended from the party/ your responsibilities, assignments if any with further effect," stated the notice issued reads.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan