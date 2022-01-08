Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sarabjit Kaur on Saturday defeated Anju Katyal of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by just one vote in a direct contest to become the new mayor of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

Out of the total 36 votes, 28 were polled as the seven Congress councillors and the lone Shiromani Akali Dal councillor abstained. Officials said that Kaur bagged 14 votes while Katyal got 13, adding that one was declared invalid.

However, as soon as the results were declared, a ruckus broke out at the Assembly Hall of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation with AAP councillors protesting against BJP's win. Later, marshals were called to remove the AAP councillors.

The results of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections were declared on December 27 last year with the AAP winning 14 of the 35 wards and the BJP 12. The Congress had bagged eight seats while the Shiromani Akali Dal got one.

However, municipal councillor from the Congress Harpreet Kaur Babla had joined the BJP, days after the polls results were declared. Besides 35 councillors, the Chandigarh MP, who is an ex-officio member in the municipal corporation, also has a voting right.

With the AAP emerging as the leading party, its national convener Arvind Kejriwal said the party's victory is a sign of the ensuing change in Punjab which will go to assembly polls in 2022.

Congratulating his party's winning candidates and the workers, he also said the people of Chandigarh have chosen "honest politics" of the AAP, rejecting the "corrupt politics" of its rival parties.

"The victory of Aam Aadmi Party in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is a sign of ensuing change in Punjab. People of Chandigarh have today chosen honest politics of AAP, rejecting the corrupt politics," Kejriwal tweeted.

"Many congratulations to all the winning candidates and workers of the AAP. Punjab is ready for change change," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma