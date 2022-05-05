Jaipur | Jagran Politics Desk: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a meeting of its office bearers from all across the country in Jaipur on May 20 and 21 to prepare its strategy for the 2023 assembly elections in Rajasthan and other states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually attend the meeting, which will be chaired by BJP national president JP Nadda.

"A meeting of office bearers from all across the country will be held in Jaipur on May 20 and 21. We will discuss various issues including organisational strength and issues of current importance," news agency ANI quoted Rajasthan BJP in-charge Arun Singh as saying.

Sources, quoted by ANI, said the party top brass has asked state presidents, in-charges, and general secretaries to prepare a detailed outline of work undertaken by them. They added that discussions will also be held about the BJP's current strengths at the booth level.

"A detailed discussion will be held regarding the initiatives undertaken by the party to strengthen its organization since its foundation," the sources said.

Assembly elections are slated to be held in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka next year. In addition to that, assembly polls will also be held in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh later this year.

Besides Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the BJP is in power in all other states.

However, the party's decision to hold its meeting in Rajasthan is politically significant as the BJP is trying to corner the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state on various issues, including the recent communal clashes at several places.

It should be noted that Congress will also hold its three-day "chintan shivir" from May 13 at Udaipur in the state.

In the previous elections in Rajasthan in 2018, the BJP had lost power in the state after it bagged just 73 seats in the 200-member legislative assembly. Congress, meanwhile, returned to power after it won 100 seats.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma