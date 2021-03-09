There is a strong buzz that first-time MLA Dhan Singh Rawat could be picked as a replacement for Trivendra Rawat.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk:A major political turnaround took place in Uttarakhand on Tuesday as Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat tendered his resignation. He submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya after reaching Raj Bhavan, a day after the meeting party president J P Nadda in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference after tendering his resignation, the 60-year-old leader thanked the BJP for letting him serve the "dev bhoomi" of Uttarakhand for four years.

"The party gave me a golden opportunity to serve this State for four years. I had never thought that I would get such an opportunity. The party has now decided that the opportunity to serve as CM should be given to someone else now," he said.

Rawat added that the party legislators will hold a meeting at 10 am on Wednesday, following which the name of the new chief minister may be announced.

Rumours are rife that first-time MLA Dhan Singh Rawat may replace Trivendra Rawat. Ajay Bhatt and Anil Baluni, two senior leaders from the state who are members of Parliament, are also being seen as two other strong probables for the top post.

Sources said the party may also bring in a deputy chief minister, who will be from the Kumaon region. Pushkar Singh Dhami is likely to be the deputy chief minister, they added.

A section of state leaders are reportedly miffed with Rawat's leadership and are of the view that the party's electoral prospects under him may not be very bright. Rawat has been accused of indecision and many in the party believe that this may go against the BJP's ambitions as the states goes to polls next year.

Reacting to the recent developments, Former Uttarakhand CM and Congress leader Harish Rawat said: "I can see a change in power happening. Even the BJP's central leadership has admitted that its present govt in the State could not do much. No matter who they bring now they will not come back to power in 2022."

On Monday, Rawat flew to New Delhi after being summoned by the party’s top leadership.

Two central leaders, BJP vice president Raman Singh and general secretary Dushyant Singh Gautam, are learned to have submitted their report to party president J P Nadda on their return from the state where they had gone to speak to state BJP core group members.

However, senior party leaders had discounted the possibility of any leadership change in the state while acknowledging that a section of Uttarakhand leaders may have issues with the chief minister.

Rawat was named the chief ministerial candidate by the BJP after it stormed to power in 2017, winning 57 of 70 seats in the state assembly.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta