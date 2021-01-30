New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Saturday announced an alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu. Nadda made the announcement at a public rally in Madurai, news agency ANI reported.

The Assembly Elections in the state are likely to be held in April-May, this year. The development has put an end to the speculation that the two parties might part ways in the elections over rife about seat sharing and due to BJP's poor performance in the previous elections. The relations between AIADMK and BJP had strained after the Tamil Nadu government had denied latter the permission for carrying out Vetrivel Yatra, last year, citing COVID-19 threat.

Nadda's announcement comes days after the AIADMK's general council unanimously endorsed K Palaniswami as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming state.

In a function organised for Home Minister in Chennai in November, last year, Tamil Nadu's deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam had said that his party's alliance with the BJP will continue for the next Assembly Elections.

Following this, in its first poll rally late last year, the AIADMK told the BJP that it does not need a “national party as ally if it is going to dictate”, making it clear that it will not play second fiddle. "Whether national or regional parties come in, the government will be headed by the AIADMK," said the party's Deputy Coordinator and MP KP Manuswamy, as quoted in a report by Hindustan Times. "There is no scope for a coalition government and there is no need for it. If any party comes to us with that intention, I urge you to rethink."

Posted By: Lakshay Raja