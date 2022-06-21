New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on Tuesday announced that former Jharkhand Governor and tribal leader, Draupadi Murmu, will be its candidate for the upcoming Presidential polls, scheduled to start in July. Announcing the decision, BJP chief JP Nadda said that for the first time, preference was given to a woman tribal candidate for the Presidential polls.

"For the first time, preference has been given to a woman tribal candidate. We announce Draupadi Murmu as NDA's candidate for the upcoming Presidential elections", JP Nadda said. Murmu is likely to file her nominations on June 25.

"Detailed discussions were held on 20 names and a consensus was built that someone from the East and from the tribal community must be made the President of India. After discussions, the Parliamentary board decided to name Draupadi Murmu as the Presidential candidate," Nadda added.

The decision was taken during the meeting of the BJP parliamentary board, its top organisational body which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other bigwigs of the party. The announcement came hours after the opposition announced former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha's name as their presidential candidate.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, BJP president J P Nadda and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, besides Modi, were part of the deliberations at the party headquarters.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also affirmed Murmu's name as NDA's candidate for the upcoming Presidential Polls. In a series of tweets, PM Modi said that he is confident that Draupadi Murmu will be a great President as "she has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure".

"Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised. She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure. I am confident she will be a great President of our nation", PM Modi tweeted.

"Millions of people, especially those who have experienced poverty and faced hardships, derive great strength from the life of Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her understanding of policy matters and compassionate nature will greatly benefit our country", he added.

Murmu (64), a tribal leader of the BJP from Odisha, will be the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post if she is elected, a strong possibility as numbers are stacked in favour of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

June 29 is the last date for filing a nomination for the Presidential poll, while voting will take place on July 18. Counting of votes will take place on July 21 while the new President will take the oath on July 25, a day after President Ram Nath Kvind's term completes.

