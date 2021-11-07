New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised its national executive meeting on Sunday to chalk out the strategy for the upcoming assembly elections in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The results of by-elections in several states and union territories (UTs) will also be discussed during the meeting as Congress had made a comeback on some seats and constituencies.

The meeting was attended by 124 national executive members of the BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda and several other cabinet ministers. Chief Ministers of several BJP ruled states and UTs also attended the meeting virtually.

It is expected that PM Modi will also address the party leaders on Sunday. Besides PM Modi, JP Nadda is also expected to address the national executive meeting later in the day.

"In view of the ongoing COVID-19 protocols, all state presidents, state general secretaries (organisation) and national executive members of that respective state will attend the meeting virtually from their respective state party offices," said the BJP in a communication to all its state and UT units.

The meeting comes ahead of the assembly elections in five states scheduled to be held in February and March next year. It is noteworthy to mention that assembly elections are also scheduled to be held in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in November and December next year. Apart from Punjab, where Congress is in power, all states are under BJP rule.

The meeting also comes against the backdrop of the results of 29 assemblies and three Lok Sabha by-elections spread across 13 states in which the party's performance has been mixed. The BJP did well in Assam and Madhya Pradesh but lost all three assemblies and one Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh. It also lost all four seats in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, the party leaders might also discuss the price rise during the meeting. They are also expected to hold exhibitions about the Centre's "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" programmes and pro-poor measures like providing free grains to the poor and the vaccination drive against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma