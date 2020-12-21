Incensed by his wife's action, Saumitra Khan said he would be sending a divorce notice to Sujata, and urged her not to use his surname anymore.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: At a time when several Trinamool Congress leaders are shifting loyalty to the BJP just months ahead of the much-anticipated assembly polls in West Bengal, the wife of BJP MP Saumitra Khan decided to go upstream in a tidal wave and joined the TMC.

Sujata Mondal Khan claimed that she did not get her due recognition even after taking several risks to get her husband elected from Bishnupur during 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Shortly after, incensed by his wife's action, Khan said he would be sending a divorce notice to Sujata, and urged her not to use his surname anymore.

Earlier in the day, at a press meet, Mondal Khan said that "misfit and corrupt leaders" are getting more importance in the saffron camp than the loyal ones.

"Despite enduring physical attacks, sacrificing so much to get my husband elected to Parliament, I got nothing in return... I want to work under our beloved leader Mamata Banerjee and our dada Abhishek Banerjee," she said, after joining the party in the presence of TMC MP Saugata Roy and its spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

Asked if her decision would, in any way, influence her husband, who is also the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state unit chief, she said it was up to him to decide his future course of action.

"I hope he would realise one day... Who knows he might be back in the TMC one day," the newly inducted leader of the Bengal's ruling party said.

Khan told a hurriedly called press meet a little later that he is sending a divorce notice to Sujata, "severing our 10-year relationship".

"You are being used by some people who did not hesitate to create rift between a husband and wife who stood by each other during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Yes, you were my pillar during the Bishnupur Lok sabha campaign.

"However, please don't forget I had won by 6,58,000 votes and this margin was made possible because of my party, because of my reputation in the area," Khan said.

Claiming that his wife owed her popularity to the saffron camp, he said, "You (Sujata) have come this far as you had chanted Jai Shree Ram, chanted in favour of (Narendra) Modiji, as you were the wife of Saumitra Khan."

"Please refrain from using 'Khan' surname hereafter; please don't refer to yourself as Saumitra Khan's wife. I am giving you all the freedom to chart your own political destiny. But please don't forget you are siding with those who had attacked your parents' residence in 2019 after I joined the BJP," Khan said, urging the TMC leadership to ensure she is not subjected to any assault or physical harm.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta