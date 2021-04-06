The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was founded as Bharatiya Jana Sangh by Syama Prasad Mookherjee in 1951. Later it was merged with several parties in 1977 to form the Janata Party.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed BJP workers across the country on the occasion of BJP's 41st foundation day and said that the party has always believed that a party is bigger and important than an individual and the 'nation is bigger than the party'. He also said that the party workers are continuing to fulfil the 'one India' dream of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

"Our mantra has been "Vyakti Se Bada Dal Aur Dal Se Bada Desh". This tradition continues to this day. We fulfilled Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's vision (of one India), scrapped Article 370 and gave Kashmir the constitutional right", PM Narendra Modi on BJP's 41st foundation day.

The 41st foundation day coincides with the ongoing Assembly polls in four states and one Union Territory. To mark the foundation day, various programmes will be organised at the booth level and glorious history, evolution, ideology and commitments of the party will be discussed through webinars at the state and district levels.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was founded as Bharatiya Jana Sangh by Syama Prasad Mookherjee in 1951. Later it was merged with several parties in 1977 to form the Janata Party.

In 1980, the National Executive Council of the Janata Party banned its members from being 'dual members' of the party and the RSS. Consequently, the former Jana Sangh members left the party and floated a new political party. Thus, the BJP came into existence on April 6, 1980





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan