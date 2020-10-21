Shortly after the news of his resignation broke out, NCP Maharashtra President Jayant Patil as quoted by news agency ANI said, Eknath Khadse, who had recently resigned from the party, will join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) at 2 pm on Friday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Eknath Khadse on Wednesday tendered his resignation to Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and announced that he will be joining the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). "I am resigning from the primary membership of BJP due to personal reasons," the resignation letter by Eknath Khadse reads.

Shortly after the news of his resignation broke out, NCP Maharashtra President Jayant Patil as quoted by news agency ANI said, Eknath Khadse, who had recently resigned from the party, will join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) at 2 pm on Friday.

"Eknath Khadse promoted BJP in Maharashtra over years. I have been informed that BJP leader Eknath Khadse has resigned from his party. We have decided to give him an entry in NCP. He will be formally inducted into NCP at 2 pm on Friday," Patil, who is also a Minister in the Maharastra government, said.

The resignation soon got the approval from the party with best wishes for his future endeavours. "I got Eknath Khadse's resignation this morning and it has been accepted. We give him our best wishes for joining a new party", Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra BJP president as quoted by ANI said

However, a report by News18, quoting Eknath Khadse stated that the 68-year-old leader was unhappy with former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, who, as per him, pushed him out of the saffron party. He also said that no other BJP MLA or MP will be accompanying him to NCP.

"I have been pushed out of BJP. I am not unhappy with anyone else except Devendra Fadnavis...I haven't been given any assurance. I will be entering the party alone. No MLAs or MPs are with me," Khadse said as quoted by News18.

The dissent between Khadse and BJP started in 2016 when he was forced to resign as a minister over allegations of corruption. The dissatisfaction worsened when he was denied a ticket in Maharashtra Assembly Elections in 2019 and his daughter, Rohini Khadse's debacle in the results added to the woes.

He was also passed over in the Assembly Legislative Council elections, for which he accused Devendra Fadnavis of playing a role in getting him rejected. Eknath Khadse was among the leaders in BJP who openly criticises the handling of the party after it failed to retain the government in Maharashtra.

