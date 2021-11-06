New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Chhath Puja will be celebrated on November 10 2021, but it seems Politics over Chhath in Delhi is far from over. The row over Politics on the Puja celebrations intensified on Saturday after Aam Aadmi Party accused BJP of not letting 'Purvanchalis' prepare 'ghats' that are required to perform rituals during the festival.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) urged the BJP to stop playing "d*rty politics" over Chhath Puja and let people celebrate the festival in Delhi.

"And, if they (BJP) continue playing d*rty politics over Chhath Puja, Purvanchalvasi (People who hail from Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh) will not forgive them," AAP legislator Sanjeev Jha warned while addressing a press conference.

In a recent order, the Authority said Puja celebrations will be allowed at designated sites in the city, except on the banks of the river Yamuna.

Following this, Jha requested L-G Anil Baijal to allow Chhath Puja celebrations on the banks of the Yamuna, saying ghats (banks) are cleaned before the devotees perform rituals.

"At the behest of the BJP, however, L-G Sahab issued an order barring Chhath Puja celebrations at Yamuna banks," the AAP MLA alleged.

"The BJP is now trying to prevent the celebration of Chhath Puja at DDA and municipal corporations' land in Delhi. It's clear that the BJP hates Purvanchalvasi," he alleged.

He also mentioned that authorities are not letting devotees prepare ghats for Chhath Puja at various locations in Delhi at the behest of the BJP.

AAP leader Somnath Bharti also lashed out at BJP and said that the saffron party is "insulting" 'Purvanchalis' by putting hurdles in their preparations for Chhath Puja.

In a statement, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor also appealed to the people to not pay heed to the “provocative statements” of the AAP leaders.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the municipal corporations are developing 'ghats' for Chhath Puja at “all traditionally identified locations”, the BJP leader clarified.

"Preparations for Chhath Puja ghat were underway in Dwarka. The mayor of the BJP-ruled municipal corporation visited the spot and said Puja will not be allowed," he said, adding that the AAP MLA of the area has been sitting on a dharna at the site in protest against denial of permission by the mayor.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh