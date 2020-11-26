Party general secretary Bhupender Yadav has been appointed as BJP's election in-charge for the GHMC polls. Voting will be held on December 1 and counting of votes will take place on December 4.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The BJP is no mood to leave any stone unturned in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls as several party bigwigs, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party national president JP Nadda, arrive in the city over the next few days to campaign for the party.

Nadda will hold a grand roadshow on Friday (November 27) while Shah will be holding one on Sunday (November 29).

The BJP will also bring Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to bolster its campaign for the December 1 elections, who will be holding a roadshow on November 28.

"After winning the assembly by-elections, BJP now eyes to win the GHMC upcoming elections. To promote the BJP election campaign, J P Nadda will do a roadshow tomorrow. After a two kilometre-long roadshow, Nadda will address a meeting with a group of intellectuals," an official statement said.

"Nadda will be accompanied by senior BJP leaders including Bhupender Yadav Y Satya Kumar and Gangapuram Kishan Reddy", the release added.

Party general secretary Bhupender Yadav has been appointed as BJP's election in-charge for the GHMC polls. The top brass in BJP including Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will campaign for the GHMC elections.

Today Fadnavis released the party's election manifesto for the GHMC in Hyderabad. Among the things promised by the party for the people of Hyderabad include free tablets to children from poof families and free Wi-Fi facility to connect with the virtual education system. A 100 per cent waiver of property tax for slum dwellers. Free drinking water supply to all the households are among other promises in the manifesto.

Union ministers Prakash Javdekar and Smriti Irani have also been to Hyderabad to participate in the BJP campaign.

Voting in the GHMC election will be held on December 1 and counting of votes will take place on December 4.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta