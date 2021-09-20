Dilip Ghosh has been made the national vice president of the BJP while Dr. Sukanta Majumdar has been appointed as the West Bengal party chief. The appointments are made with immediate effect.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Dr. Sukanta Majumdar has been appointed as the West Bengal BJP chief and the current head Dilip Ghosh has now been made the national vice president of the party. The appointments have been made by BJP National President JP Nadda. This decision comes into immediate effect from September 20.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha