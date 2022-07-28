BJP Alleges Suspended MPs Ate 'Tandoori Chicken' Outside Gandhi Statue; 'Propaganda', Says TMC

TMC MPs who are suspended from Rajya Sabha for this week for misconduct protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament. (ANI Photo)

The war of words between the opposition leaders and the BJP doesn't seem to die down easily. Now, in a fresh row amid the ongoing heated exchanges, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala on Thursday cited media reports to allege that the suspended MPs, who protested overnight against their suspensions, ate tandoori chicken in front of the Mahatama Gandhi statue in Parliament.

Poonawala questioned whether the suspended MPs were protesting or performing a farce and enjoying a picnic at the Parliament premises. He raised the issue citing Mahatama Gandhi's views against animal slaughter and said, "As per media reports, some suspended MPs protesting in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament consumed tandoori chicken. Everyone knows Gandhi ji had staunch views on the slaughter of animals. Many people are asking if this was a protest or a farce and a picnic".

As per media reports, some suspended MPs protesting in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament consumed 'Tandoori Chicken'.Everyone knows Gandhi ji had staunch views on slaughter of animals. Many people are asking if this was a protest or a farce & a picnic: Shehzad Poonawalla, BJP pic.twitter.com/46S3U6I9DT — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

The opposition was quick to respond with TMC MP Sushmita Dev, who is among the suspended MPs, denying the allegations and describing them as mere propaganda. Referring to the BJP, she said that the ruling dispensation is scared of the solidarity the suspended MPs are getting from other leaders.

"It's a lie. Leaders and ministers of the government have become disreputed due to inflation. They don't have an answer, hence this propaganda. People and ministers of the RSS eat everything behind closed doors. So, don't make a comment on our food," Sushmita Dev, as quoted by ANI said.

It's a lie. Leaders & ministers of the Govt have become disreputed due to inflation. They don't have an answer, hence this propaganda. People & ministers of RSS eat everything behind closed doors. So, don't make a comment on our food: TMC MP Sushmita Dev, one of the suspended MPs pic.twitter.com/8jK3ewnSV2 — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

"They can't tolerate that the food is being brought not from our home but by other MPs. They are scared of this solidarity. We know what the BJP-RSS says outside and eats in private," the TMC leader added.

Trinamool Congress lawmakers on Wednesday staged a sit-in protest at the Gandhi statue outside Parliament on Wednesday over their suspension from Rajya Sabha. Their protest continued on Thursday. TMC MPs also refused to apologise and said that they want their suspensions to be revoked and a discussion to be held over the issues raised in Parliament.

A total of 27 MPs have been suspended from both Houses of Parliament. The suspensions began on Monday when 4 Congress MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha over their unruly behaviour. A day later, 19 more MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for disrupting the proceedings of the upper house of the Parliament. On Wednesday, AAP MP Sanja Singh was also suspended from Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, three more MPs, two from Aam Aadmi Party and one Independent, were also suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of this week on charges of disrupting the proceedings of the House. With this move, the total number of MPs suspended from both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha since Monday reached 27. This is the highest number of single-batch suspensions in the Upper House.