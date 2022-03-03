New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing fist fight over the ongoing five-state assembly elections 2022, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress arrived on a same note over the evacuation of Indian nationals in war-hit Ukraine as External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar briefed the committee members on Operation Ganga. Following the meeting, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the opposition parties had a "good meeting" with External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar, saying everyone was "united".

"Excellent meeting of Consultative Committee on External Affairs this morning on Ukraine. My thanks to Dr S Jaishankar and his colleagues for a comprehensive briefing and candid responses to our questions and concerns. This is the spirit in which foreign policy should be run," he said.

"Nine MPs attended from 6 political parties. Congress MPs present were Rahul Gandhi, Anand Sharma and myself. Frank discussions took place in an amicable atmosphere, a reminder that when it comes to national interests we are all Indians first and foremost," he added.

Sources, quoted by news agency ANI, said former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had raised the issue China and Pakistan's growing closeness to Russia, but later said the evacuation of Indian nationals from war-hit Ukraine should be the priority of the government. Gandhi and other Congress leaders later said India's reaction was later and the "advisories were confusing".

"EAM clarified and said that students had doubts about their academic position and Ukrainian government was giving assurance on the situation. EAM gave a presentation about evacuation and current situation. Congress leaders supported the government's stand of abstaining from voting in UNSC," sources told ANI.

The sources also said that Jaishankar gave a presentation about evacuation efforts and the current situation in Ukraine to the committee members.

The government is ramping up its efforts to bring back the Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine. A total of 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since the advisories were issued and flights under 'Operation Ganga' have been increased to facilitate the evacuation of remaining students stranded in Ukraine.

Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting on the issue. The meeting was attended by Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and other officials.

With inputs from ANI

