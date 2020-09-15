Jaya Bachchan's statement came after BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Monday raised the issue of consumption of drugs in the film industry and urged the Centre to take strict action against the culprits involved in it.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Samajwadi Party (SP) MP and veteran Bollywood actor Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday, in a veiled attack on BJP MP Ravi Kishan, stated that ‘she was ashamed that one of the members in Lok Sabha, who is also a part of the film industry spoke against it yesterday’.

"Just because there are some people, you cannot tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame," Jaya Bachchan said as reported by news agency ANI.

Jaya Bachchan during the zero hour in Rajya Sabha, also said that ‘people working in the entertainment industry are "flogged" by social media’.

"People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their name in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language," she said.

However, retorting to Jaya Bachchan’s harsh reply, Ravi Kishan said that he expected her to support him as he was against those who are planning to finish the world’s largest film industry.

“I expected Jaya ji to support what I said. Not everyone in the industry consumes drugs but those who do are part of a plan to finish the world's largest film industry. When Jaya Ji & I joined, the situation was not like this but now we need to protect the industry”, Ravi Kishan said, as quoted by ANI.

This comes at the time when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai is undertaking an investigation into alleged drugs use and supply in the industry that had surfaced during a probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

While speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday, MP Ravi Kishan addressed the issue of drug cases, its supply and consumption in India.

"The problem of drug trafficking and addiction is on a rise in our country. Our neighbouring countries are contributing to the conspiracy, which is being hatched to destroy the country's youth," said Kishan.

He further said, "The drug is smuggled in India by our neighbours, Pakistan and China every year. The same is brought here through Punjab and Nepal."

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan