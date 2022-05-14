New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb resigned on Saturday. He has submitted his resignation to Governor SN Arya.

"Party wants me to work to strengthen the organisation," said Biplab Deb after resigning as Tripura CM.

Deb made the announcement after meeting the governor at the Raj Bhavan, as reported by news agency PTI. He went to New Delhi and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday for a confabulation on the party's affairs in the Northeastern state.

There have been rumours of infighting within the BJP's state unit. Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, who is related to the erstwhile Tripura royal family, is expected to take charge in the interim, sources said.

Union Minister & BJP leader Bhupender Yadav & BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde are in Tripura as the central observers. The new leader who will replace Biplab Kumar Deb will be announced this evening, news agency ANI reported.

The state is slated to go to assembly elections next year.

(With inputs from PTI)





Posted By: Sugandha Jha