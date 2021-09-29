Patna | Jagran Politics Desk: The second phase of the voting for the 11-phase panchayat elections in Bihar began at 7 am on Wednesday. The voting, which will continue till 5 pm, will be held across 9,886 polling stations under 48 blocks in 34 districts. The state election commission (SEC) has said that more than 76,000 candidates -- 46,168 women and 36,111 men -- are in the fray for over 23,000 panchayat posts. More than 10,000 security personnel have also been deployed for free and fair polls, it noted.

The state election commission has also said that at least six polling officials would be deployed at each polling station, adding that help desks have been formed to provide assistance to the voters.

Following is the complete list of districts where the second phase of Bihar Panchayat elections would be held on Wednesday:

* Patna (Paliganj)

* Buxar (Rajpur)

* Nalanda (Tharthari)

* Bhojpur (Piro)

* Jehanabad (Ghosi)

* Arwal (Arwal)

* Saran (Manjhi)

* Siwan (Siwan Sadar)

* Gopalganj (Vijaipur)

* Vaishali (Hajipur)

* Rohtas (Rohtas)

* Kaimur (Durgavati)

* Gaya (Tekari)

* Nawada (Kawakol)

* Aurangabad (Nabinagar)

* Muzaffarpur (Madwan)

* East Champaran (Madhuban, Phenhara, Tetaria)

* West Champaran (Chanpatia)

* Sitamarhi (Choraut, Nanpur)

* Darbhanga (Benipur, Alinagar)

* Madhubani (Pandol, Rahika)

* Samastipur (Tajpur, Pusa, Samastipur)

* Supaul (Pratapganj)

* Saharsa (Kahra)

* Madhepura (Madhepura)

* Purnias (Banamankhi)

* Katihar (Kursela, Katihar, Hasanganj, Dandkhora)

* Araria (Bhargama)

* Begusarai (Bhagwanpur)

* Khagaria (District PRD-17 and 18)

* Munger (Tetiabamber)

* Jamui (E. Aliganj)

* Bhagalpur (Jagdishpur)

* Banka (Banka)

The first phase of polling was conducted on September 24 across 12 blocks in 10 districts -- Jamui, Gaya, Banka, Aurangabad, Kaimur, Jehanabad, Rohtas, Nawada, Munger and Arwal. However, a firing incident was reported from the Aurangabad district.

According to a report by news agency IANS, the incident happened in booth number 144 and 145 of the Bsaini village in Aurangabad district. The report, however, said that no one was injured. The officials, as reported by IANS, said that the firing took place in a bid to capture booths and do bogus voting in favour of a particular candidate.

Following is the complete schedule for Bihar Panchayat Elections 2021:

September 24: First phase of voting

September 30: Second phase of voting

October 8: Third phase of voting

October 20: Fourth phase of voting

October 24: Fifth phase of voting

November 3: Sixth phase of voting

November 15: Seventh phase of voting

November 24: Eighth phase of voting

November 29: Ninth phase of voting

December 8: Tenth phase of voting

December 12: Eleventh phase of voting

