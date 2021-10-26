Patna | Jagran Politics Desk: The counting of votes for the fifth phase of panchayat elections will be held in Bihar on Tuesday. In this phase, the fate of nearly 93,000 candidates will be decided for posts in 58 blocks and 845 panchayats across 38 districts of the state. The voting for the fifth phase was conducted on Sunday and a voter turnout of 61 per cent was recorded.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Bihar Panchayat Election Results 2021:

- Amit Kumar becomes head in Valmikinagar Panchayat of Bagaha.

- Sanju Devi wins in Daudnagar block of Aurangabad.

- Prakash Kumar Golu becomes head Shyampur Panchayat of Dumri Katsari block in Motihari.

- Suresh Prasad Singh becomes the Panchayat head in Motihari. Ramesh Mahto, meanwhile, wins from Santpur Sahariya Panchayat of Bagaha.

- In Nalanda, the police had to restort to lathicharge to remove the crowd gathered outside a counting centers, reported Dainik Jagran.

- Results of three panchayats -- Kharonadih, Sumera and Ladaura -- of Kudhni block of Muzaffarpur declared. In Kharonadih, current chief Priyanka Kumar was defeated. In Sumera, the current Panchayat Samiti members also lost the elections. Similarly, in Ladaura, the current chief has lost the elections.

- Results of two panchayats in Araria district have been declared. Buddhi Devi from Sharanpur Panchayat defeated outgoing chief Anjulata Jha by 90 votes. Buddhi got 1649 votes while Anjulata got 1559 votes. Similarly, Bhim Jha from Jamua Panchayat defeated too the outgoing chief candidate.

- Ashwani Kumar becomes Panchayat head in Chinveria Panchayat from Laxmipur Block of Jamui.

- Santoshi devi becomes Panchayat head in Gaura Panchayat from Laxmipur Block of Jamui.

- Mahamani devi becomes Panchayat head in Matia Panchayat from Laxmipur Block of Jamui.

- Bhim Jha wins the post of headman from Jamua Panchayat of Araria.

- Shobha Kumari becomes Panchayat Samiti member from Daudnagar Block Territorial Constituency Number-01 of Aurangabad.

- In Motihari, Santosh has bagged the post of Panchayat head in Pakdidayal block. Meanwhile, Sunita Bharti becomes the Panchayat Samiti member in Barkagaon.

- According to a report by Dainik Jagran, people have started gathering outside counting centers in Bihar.

- Counting of votes is underway. Visual from Bettiah Bazar committee counting center.

- In this phase of elections, fate of 92,972 candidates will be decided.

- The state election commission has also said 3,424 candidates have already been declared winners unopposed. This includes 130 candidates for the post of Gram Panchayat Samiti and 3,292 for the post of Panch and two candidates for the post of Zilla Parishad member.

- Earlier on Sunday, the state election commission had said that a 61 per cent turnout was recorded during the fifth polling.

- The state election commission has said that the final results will be declared by Wednesday.

- The counting of votes for the fifth phase of panchayat elections in Bihar is underway. The counting began at 8.00 am.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma