New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bihar minister, Mewalal Choudhary, who took oath as the Education Minister of the state in the new cabinet of Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar, on Thursday resigned from his post over allegations of corruption levelled against him by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Earlier in the day, news agency ANI quoted the former minister as saying that an accusation is only proved when there is a charge sheet or and order by the court, but none of the two is present to prove the allegations.

"An accusation is proven only when a charge sheet is filed or a court gives an order and none of the two is there to prove the allegations against me," Mewa Lal Choudhary said.

The corruption allegations levelled by the RJD against Mewalal dates back to 2017 when he was the vice-chancellor of the Bihar Agriculture University. The RJD alleged that there have been irregularities in the recruitments of assistant professors and junior scientists in the university.

Following the uproar, the former MLA from Tarapur had to resign after then Bihar Assembly Speaker and current President of India Ram Nath Kovind issued sanctions against him. A criminal case was also filed against Mewalal Choudhary, however, now charge sheet was filed in the case till date.

Reacting upon the resignation of Mewalal Choudhary, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused Nitish Kumar of scripting a drama and termed as the real culprit for inducing him into the cabinet.

"The real culprit is you. Why did you make him a minister ?? Your duplicity and gimmick will no longer be allowed to run", Tejashwi Yadav tweeted today.

He further said that only a resignation will not do anything now and asserted that the mandate of the people in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly Elections, where his party, RJD, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats, was an order for his party to warn the Chief Minister against corrupt policies, intentions and rules.

"Just a resignation will not do now. There is also the matter of finding 19 lakh jobs and many issues of public concern like contracts and equal work-equal pay," he tweeted.

Posted By: Talib Khan