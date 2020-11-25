Bihar Assembly Session: The decision was taken during the special 5-day assembly session to chose the Speaker of the assembly.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vijay Sinha on Wednesday was appointed as the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly defeating Mahagathbandhan's Awadh Bihari Chaudhary. The decision was taken during the special 5-day assembly session to chose the Speaker of the assembly.

Sinha, who was the candidate of the ruling NDA, got 126 votes as against 114 polled in favour of RJDs Awadh Bihari Chaudhary who was fielded by the opposition Grand Alliance.

The voting was followed by a ruckus by RJD lawmakers over the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Minister in Bihar Cabinet Ashok Choudhary on the floor of the House on the ground that they are a member of the legislative council.

#WATCH: RJD MLAs creates ruckus in Bihar Assembly, show rulebook to Protem Speaker Jitan Ram Manjhi.



Manjhi says, "Those from other House aren't voting for Speaker election, but no problem in their presence."



Bihar CM & Minister Ashok Choudhary present in Assembly are MLCs. https://t.co/SPDgsurypf pic.twitter.com/ttj2J5bMXK — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2020

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav even showed the rule book to Pro Tem Speaker and HAM President Jitan Ram Manjhi and said, "Rules should be followed during the election of the speaker".

The chair, however, overruled the objection saying being leader of the house the chief minister's presence is legitimate. "Those from other House aren't voting for Speaker election, but no problem in their presence," Pro Tem Speaker Jitan Ram Manjhi said.

The opposition also demanded voting by secret ballot which was turned down by pro tem Speaker Jitan Ram Manjhi who went ahead with headcount after dissatisfaction was raised by the opposition over voice vote.

"In this very House, we have seen Lalu Yadav Ji attend proceedings when he was a member of Lok Sabha and Rabri Devi Ji was CM... There will be no secret voting", Manjhi further said.

In this very House, we have seen Lalu Yadav ji attend proceedings when he was a member of Lok Sabha and Rabri Devi ji was CM... There will be no secret voting: Protem Speaker Jitan Ram Manjhi in #Bihar Assembly as RJD MLAs continue opposing voice vote for Speaker election https://t.co/TEtcq33rqk pic.twitter.com/6taRnR4U3D — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2020

After the voting concluded and Vijay Kumar Sinha won the voice votes by a margin of 12 votes, chief minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Tar Kishor Prasad and Renu Devi and opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav escorted Sinha to the Speaker's chair.

Posted By: Talib Khan