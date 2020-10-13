Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 15 members of Janata Dal (United) have been expelled for their involvement in anti-party activities.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Janata Dal (United) has expelled 15 of its leaders including a sitting member of the outgoing Assembly and two former MLAs for their involvement in anti-party activities. Party leaders who have faced the axe include Daddan Singh, incumbent MLA from Dumrao, Rameshwar Paswan, Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha, former MLA Ranvijay Singh, Sumit Kumar Singh, Kanchan Kumar Gupta, Pramod Singh Chandravanshi, Arun Kumar (former party treasurer), Tajammul Khan, Amresh Chaudhuri, Shivshankar Chaudhry, Sindhu Paswan, Kartar Singh Yadav, Rakesh Ranjan and Mungeri Lal.

The Nitish Kumar-led party's action came a day after its ally BJP expelled 9 of its leaders including those contesting upcoming polls on LJP's ticket for breaking party discipline.

