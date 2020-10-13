The Bharatiya Janata Party has expelled nine of its party leaders, who have entered the poll fray against official NDA nominees

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Bharatiya Janata Party has expelled nine of its party leaders, who have entered the poll fray against official NDA nominees, including those contesting on Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party tickets. The rebels have been expelled for a period of six years as they failed to meet the deadline set by BJP leadership for withdrawing nomination papers by October 12, thereby defying party discipline, state president Sanjay Jaiswal said.

The nine rebel leaders, who quit BJP over the past week, include a sitting MLA and two former MLAs. Those who have faced the action include Ravindra Yadav, the sitting MLA from Jhajha who has been fielded by Chirag Paswan-led party from the constituency after the BJP conceded the seat to Chief Minister Nitish Kumars JD(U). Another expelled BJP leader is Rameshwar Chaurasiya, who had represented Nokha as a BJP MLA a number of times.

His seat has fallen into the JD(U) kitty and the LJP had fielded him from neighbouring Sasaram. Another prominent figure to have faced expulsion is Rajendra Singh, known to have deep roots in the Sangh Parivar and the runner up from Dinara in 2015. In the last polls Singh was being projected as a potential Chief Ministerial candidate though the BJP which was leading an NDA weakened with Nitish Kumars exit lost badly to the Grand Alliance comprising the JD(U), Lalu Prasad's RJD and Congress.

On October 4, Lok Janshakti Party had walked out of the National Grand Alliance over “ideological differences” with Janata Dal (United) but the party expressed its support for BJP. The saffron party had initially maintained silent over Chirag Paswan's antics giving rise to suspicions that the son of late Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan enjoyed its tacit support.

