Interestingly, BJP's Bengal unit was not aware of Adhikari's Delhi visit. This development hints that Adhikari is all set to get a bigger role in Bengal politics in the coming days.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: It seems like West Bengal Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari, the aide-turned-rival of Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, is all set to get a bigger role in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday.

This comes a day after he met BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Narendra Singh Tomar, Dharmendra Pradhan and Mansukh Mandaviya. Following his visit, Adhikari said that he discussed the current political situation in West Bengal.



"Blessed to meet the Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji. I thank him for his precious time spared for me. Detailed discussion took place for almost 45 minutes regarding Bengal and several other political issues. Sought his support and guidance for the development of West Bengal," he tweeted.

Interestingly, BJP's Bengal unit, including Dilip Ghosh, was not aware of Adhikari's Delhi visit. This development hints that Adhikari is all set to get a bigger role in Bengal politics in the coming days.

BJP sources, quoted by news agency IANS, have said that the party sees Adhikari as its answer to the "Pishi-Bhaipo" leadership in Bengal. They told IANS that this is a conscious departure from the BJP-RSS line of having a 'swayamsevak' for the key position like Chief Minister or LoP in a state.

"Himanta Biswa Sarma’s emergence as Assam Chief Minister and Suvendu Adhikari’s as Leader of Opposition marks this new line that defectors who have proved their loyalty and competence must be given the top jobs," a top BJP leader told IANS on condition of anonymity.

Adhikari's victory over Mamata in Nandigram is considered one of the reasons why the BJP is looking to give him a bigger role in Bengal for the 2024 Lok Sabha and 2026 state assembly polls. Even party dissidents like Tathagata Roy have expressed confidence in Adhikari, adding that he will be projected as the future chief ministerial candidate in Bengal.

"The strategy of fighting in Bengal by projecting the central leadership was a huge mistake. You have to project a CM face here," he said, "Adhikari’s age, his GenNext connect, his understanding of Trinamool all work in his favour".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma