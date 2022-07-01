Big Relief To Shinde Camp As SC Refuses Urgent Hearing Of Team Thackeray's Plea

The Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena got a big relief from the Supreme Court on Friday after it refused to hear a plea by the Uddhav Thackeray camp over suspension of 16 rebel MLAs on an urgent basis. A two-judge vacation bench, which included Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala, said it will hear the plea on July 11, along with other petitions.

The Thackeray camp, through senior advocate Kapil Sibal, had filed a fresh plea in the apex court over seeking disqualification of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 15 rebel MLAs against whom disqualification pleas are pending.

Following the court's order, Sibal asked "whose whip will count" as both the Shinde and Thackeray factions will elect their own whips. To this, Justice Kant said the court will hear the matter only on July 11.

"We are not shutting our eyes. We will take it up on July 11. List the IA along with other pleas and circulate it among parties," Justice Kant observed, as reported by Bar and Bench. "Mr Sibal, we are conscious of the issue. We have not shut our eyes. We will consider on July 11."

Shinde was sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Thursday evening, a day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned from the top position bringing an end to the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Shinde's deputy.

"A total of 50 MLAs are with us, including 40 MLAs from Shiv Sena... We have fought this battle so far with their help... I will not let even a scratch mar the trust that these 50 people have placed in me - let alone break that trust," Shinde said on Thursday, as reported by news agency ANI.

"The decision that we have taken is committed to Balasaheb's Hindutva and for the development work in the constituencies of our MLAs. We have 50 MLAs with us," he added.