Bhupesh Baghel, along with TS Singh Deo, had met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Tuesday. However, he sparked a controversy on Wednesday after he said that those who are talking about "two and a half years' (power sharing formula) are trying to bring political instability and they will never succeed.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the rift between the state party unit continues, Congress has summoned Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday. Baghel, who has been summoned for the second time this week, will likely meet Rahul Gandhi on Friday amid the continued rift in the state unit.

Several Congress MLAs, including three state ministers, have already arrived in Delhi in support of Baghel. The MLAs have said that they will speak to the party high command and discuss the situation in the state to resolve the crisis.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, we (government) have been continuously serving the people of Chhattisgarh. (We) will talk to the Delhi high command about the situation (of the state)," news agency PTI quoted Devendra Yadav as saying.

"I will step down when Sonia (Gandhi) and Rahul Ji order me. Those talking about a 2.5 year plan are trying to bring political instability but they will never succeed," he had said.

Singh Deo had demanded a rotational chief ministership in Chhattisgarh after Congress returned to power in the state in 2018, ending the 15-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule. The Congress had promised this to Singh Deo, following which he had agreed to settle for a ministry job in the Baghel cabinet.

Baghel's government completed two and a half years in office in June this year.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders have denied reports of rift in the state party unit and asked Chhattisgarh MLAs to follow directives of the high command maintain discipline.

"There is no rebellion in Chhattisgarh and Punjab. These are internal matters which are discussed within the party. Did you describe the Karnataka change of guard as a rebellion," news agency ANI quoted P Chidambaram as saying.

