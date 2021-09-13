LIVE Bhupendra Patel Swearing-in Updates: Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, Bhupendra Patel met Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel in Ahmedabad. After the meet, Nitin Patel said that Bhupendra met him to sort his guidance.

Gandhinagar | Jagran Politics Desk: Bhupendra Patel, Bharatiya Janata Party's MLA from Ghatlodia, will be sworn in as the next Chief Minister of Gujarat today, two days after Vijay Rupani and his entire cabinet resigned from their position. According to BJP sources, quoted by news agency PTI, the swearing-in ceremony will take place around 2.20 pm on Monday at the Raj Bhavan.

Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, Bhupendra met Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel in Ahmedabad. After the meet, Nitin Patel said that Bhupendra met him to sort his guidance, adding that he is "really happy for him".

Here are the LIVE Updates from the big story:

10:50 hours: Earlier, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat had tweeted, "newly appointed leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Legislature Party, Bhupendrabhai Patel, presented a proposal to form a new government under his leadership".

"Accepting the proposal, he was invited to take oath as the Chief Minister on September 13, 2021 at 2:20 pm," he said.

10:03 hours: Union Minister Amit Shah is coming to Gujarat today. I am going to receive him at the airport, says Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

9:57 hours: I'm not upset (on the party naming Bhupendra Patel as Chief Minister). I've been working in BJP since I was 18 and will keep on working. Whether I get a position in the party or not, I will continue serving in the party, says Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

9:52 hours: Bhupendra Patel is my old family friend. I congratulated him. We will be happy to see him take oath as Chief Minister. He has also asked for my guidance whenever needed, says Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

9:30 hours: Bhupendra Patel meets Nitin Patel in Ahmedabad ahead of today's oath-taking ceremony.

9:00 hours: Bhupendra will declared the next Chief Minister of Gujarat after Vijay Rupani resigned from his position.

8:35 hours: Besides Amit Shah, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan are also expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

8:00 hours: It is expected that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also attend the swearing-in ceremony of Patel.

7:55 hours: The rest of Patel's cabinet, the BJP sources said, will be sworn-in later.

7:50 hours: According to BJP sources, quoted by news agency PTI, only Patel will take the oath in Monday's swearing-in ceremony.

7:45 hours: Bhupendra Patel's swearing-in ceremony will take place at 2.20 pm today.

7:40 hours: Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the new Chief Minister of Gujarat today.

