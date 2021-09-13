Bhupendra Patel, who is BJP's from the crucial Ghatlodia seat, was on Monday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was present at his swearing-in ceremony.

Ahmedabad | Jagran Politics Desk: Bhupendra Patel, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MLA from Ghatlodia, was on Monday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, two days after Vijay Rupani and his entire cabinet resigned from their position. The oath was administered by Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Raj Bhavan.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was present during the swearing-in ceremony of Bhupendra Patel. Besides Shah, Chief Ministers of Haryana (Manohar Lal Khattar), Madhya Pradesh (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) and Goa (Pramod Sawant) also attended the ceremony.

#InPics | Union Home Minister @AmitShah congratulates the new CM of Gujarat, #BhupendraPatel after the sworn-in ceremony.



CMs of BJP ruled states, including Haryana CM @mlkhattar, Madhya Pradesh CM @ChouhanShivraj, Goa CM @DrPramodPSawant were also present



ANI pic.twitter.com/3MivRDC4lA — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) September 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who could not attend the event, congratulated Bhupendra Patel for taking oath as the 17th Chief Minister of the state, saying he will "certainly enrich Gujarat's growth trajectory". "I have known him for years and have seen his exemplary work, be it in the BJP Organisation or in civic administration and community service," PM Modi said in a Tweet.

Bhupendra, 59, was on Sunday unanimously elected as the legislature party leader of the BJP after Rupani resigned from his position barely 15 months ahead of the assembly elections in Gujarat, surprising several political observers.

With assembly elections slated to take place in Gujarat in December next year, the BJP is banking on Patel, a Patidar, for poll victory. The Patidars are a dominant caste in Gujarat with a sizeable control over the electoral votes and dominate the political economy with a stronghold over education, realty and cooperative sectors.

Patel's elevation - he is the first from the Patidar sub-group to be chief minister - is key to BJP's plans to woo the Kadva Patidar community, which some political observers feel, has drifted away from the party. He is a trustee of Sardardham, the Patidar community organisation that hosted the programme where PM Modi was the chief guest on Saturday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma