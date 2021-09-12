Gujarat Political Crisis: The BJP on Sunday announced that Bhupendra Patel, its MLA from Ghatlodia, will be sworn-in as the next Chief Minister of Gujarat. This comes a day after the unexpected resignation of Vijay Rupani.

Gandhinagar | Jagran Politics Desk: Following the sudden resignation of Vijay Rupani and his entire cabinet, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday afternoon elected Bhupendra Patel, its MLA from Ghatlodia, as its Legislative Party, allowing him to become the next Chief Minister Gujarat. The swearing-in of Patel, who is known to be a protege of former Chief Minister Anandiben Patel, will take place soon.

The announcement was made by Union Agricultural Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar after Patel, 55, was unanimously elected BJP legislature party leader on Sunday.

This comes a day after Vijay Rupani and his entire cabinet resigned from their position barely 15 months before the assembly elections in Gujarat. Though Rupani did not reveal the reason behind his sudden resignation, he said that "one in BJP needs to hand over the baton to the other" at the right time.

"To further develop the state, with new energy and power, I have decided to resign as Chief Minister," Rupani was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "I have decided to resign because the development journey of Gujarat should continue under Prime Minister Narendra Nodi's guidance and new leadership. BJP is an ideology-driven party and the roles of workers keep changing there".

Rupani is the fourth BJP Chief Minister -- BS Yediyurappa, Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat -- leaving office since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Political watchers, as reported by news agency PTI, believe that the "changes highlight the BJP leadership's analysis of the ground feedback and its readiness to address them, even though a final word on the shake-up can only be delivered at the elections".

Anandiben Patel was the only chief minister who was asked by the party to quit during the 2014-19 period. The party had cited its convention of retiring those over 75 years of age from government positions to replace her with Rupani as Gujarat's chief minister in 2016. Over five years later, Rupani (65) resigned on Saturday amid question marks over his credentials as an administrator.

