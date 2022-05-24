Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla on Tuesday was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch of the Punjab Police over charges of corruption against him. The arrest came hours after Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann sacked him from the cabinet after 'concrete evidence' of corruption was found against him.

Bhagwant Mann, in a video message, said, “I am taking strict action against the minister. I am removing him from the cabinet”, adding that "there would be zero tolerance to corruption". "For the second time in the history of the country, a Chief Minister took strict action directly against his minister," claimed the Punjab CM Office in a statement.

As per the chief minister, Singla was allegedly demanding a 1 per cent commission from officials for contracts. The CM said that the action was taken after concrete evidence was found against Vijay Singla. Mann further claimed that Singla had admitted to wrongdoings.

Vijay Singla is an MLA from the Mansa Assembly seat in Punjab and got the highest number of votes polled in his favour in the Assembly elections. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has also ordered the registration of an FIR against the minister.

"The people have voted for an AAP government with a lot of hope, we have to live up to it. As long as mother India has a son like Arvind Kejriwal and a soldier like Bhagwant Mann, the great war against corruption will continue," Mann said in his video message.

"I do not care if the Opposition parties want to use this to hit out at us. The point is that we will not tolerate anyone indulging in such malpractices. Our party's national convener has made it clear that corruption will not be tolerated. He had himself removed a minister in Delhi in 2015 after corruption charges were levelled against the minister," the Chief Minister added.

He further said that as long as "mother India has sons like Arvind Kejriwal and soldiers like Bhagwant Mann, the great war against corruption will continue". "Arvind Kejriwal had made a promise that we would uproot corruption. There is no place for 1 per cent corruption," he said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan