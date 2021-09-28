Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered that the Bhabanipur bypolls, in which Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will contest, will be held as per schedule on September 30 as it dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the conduct of the by-elections.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice R Bharadwaj said it was inappropriate on the part of the West Bengal chief secretary to have written such a letter in which he had appealed to the election commission for holding the by-election at Bhabanipur.

The bypolls in Bhabanipur, which was represented by Mamata in 2011 and 2016, were necessitated after party leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay resgined from his position to allow the TMC chief become a member of the 294-member West Bengal legislative assembly. The counting of the votes, as per the election commission, will take place on October 3.

In Bhabanipur, Mamata is up against Bharatiya Janata Party's Priyanka Tibrewal, who is a lawyer by profession, while the Congress-Left alliance has refused to field a candidate. Tibriwal had contested the assembly elections in West Bengal from Entally but had lost to TMC's Swarna Kamal Saha.

"It is big? Not for me. I have already taken on Mamata Banerjee in court when I proved her wrong on the issue of post-poll violence in Bengal. This is the second time I will challenge her. I was born in Bhabanipur and know every lane, by-lane of this area; this is my 'nanibari'," she told News18 in an interview.

Meanwhile, Mamata had contested the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 from Nandigram against her aide-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari. Though she lost the elections to Adhikari, the TMC returned to the power in the state, winning more than 200 seats. The BJP, however, managed to win just 77 seats.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma