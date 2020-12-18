While rejecting his resignation, Banerjee said that after examining the letter of Adhikari he found that the date is not specified in it and he also has to make sure that the resignation by Adhikari is voluntary and genuine.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker, Biman Banerjee, on Friday refused to accept the resignation of Suvendu Adhikari and called him for a meet on Monday. The development came on the day when two TMC leaders -- MLA Shilbhadra Dutta and Minority Cell chief Kabirul Islam -- resigned from the party.

While rejecting his resignation, Banerjee said that after examining the letter of Adhikari he found that the date is not specified in it and he also has to make sure that the resignation by Adhikari is voluntary and genuine. Banerjee called him for a meet on December 21.

"I have examined the letter & found that date isn't specified in it. I hadn't been informed that his (Suvendu Adhikari) resignation is voluntary & genuine. So it's not possible to accept it. I've asked him to appear before me on 21st Dec", Biman Banerjee, Speaker, West Bengal Legislative Assembly

Posted By: Talib Khan