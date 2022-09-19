Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Believes 'PM Modi Hasn't Misuse Central Agencies.. But'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she doesn't believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is 'misusing' central investigative agencies to harass and intimidate rivals. However, she blamed a section of the BJP leaders for misusing them to serve their interests.

Banerjee, who was speaking on a resolution in the Assembly against the “excesses” of the central probe agencies, urged the Prime Minister to ensure that the agenda of the union government and the interests of his party do not get mixed up.

"The present union government is behaving in a dictatorial way. This resolution is not against anyone in particular, but against the biased functioning of the central agencies," Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, said.

'Businessmen are leaving the country and running away. They are running away because of fear and misuse of ED (Enforcement Directorate) and the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation). I believe Modi hasn't done this," she added.

"Many of you don't know that the CBI doesn't report to the PMO (Prime Minister's Office) anymore. It reports to the Home Ministry. Some BJP leaders are conspiring and they go to Nizam Palace often," the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, the resolution was passed by the Assembly after being opposed by BJP. It was passed through division, with 189 voting in favour of it and 69 against it.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said such a "resolution against the CBI and ED" is against the rules and regulations of the Assembly. Central agencies such as CBI and ED are probing into several cases in the state, in which senior TMC leaders are accused.