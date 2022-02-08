New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fiery speech in the Parliament today in which he held the Congress responsible for several ills confronting the country. Rahul Gandhi in his reply said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was evasive on the real issues in his speech in Parliament and didn't answer his questions.

Responding to PM's remarks on former prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru leaving Goa under imperial rule to save his own image, Rahul Gandhi said that his great grandfather served the nation for his entire life and he doesn't need any certificates from anyone. "My great grandfather served the country, I don't need anyone's certificate", Gandhi said.

On PM's all-out attack on the Congress party calling it a 'dynast-first political party working for its benefits', Gandhi said that the BJP is scared of the Congress as the party only speaks truth and it was visible in the Parliament during PM Modi's speech.

Rahul Gandhi said that it doesn't matter whether Prime Minister attacks Congress or any political leader, what matters is what the BJP and the Prime Minister is doing. Reiterating his Lok Sabha speech, Gandhi said that PM Modi is dividing the country between rich and poor. He said that PM Modi is also putting India at risk with his bankrupt foreign policy.

"He didn't answer my questions. We need to take the China and Pakistan issue seriously. My great grandfather served the country, I don't need anyone's certificate. BJP is scared of Congress as we say the truth", Rahul Gandhi said, adding that "if PM Modi wants to attack Congress or Jawahar Lal Nehru, be my guest but at least do your job properly".

#WATCH | He (PM Modi) is putting India at risk because he has got a bankrupt foreign policy. EAM said that China & Pakistan got together earlier, the gentleman doesn't understand his job very well: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/EPuXGqOpoV — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2022

Rahul Gandhi's remarks came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an all-out attack on Congress in the Rajya Sabha and said that the principal opposition party's thinking has been hijacked by the urban Naxals. "It is said that we are trying to change history. Congress thinking has been trapped by urban Naxals," the PM said.

Saying that their (Congress) thinking has become destructive, PM Modi added, "We just want to improve the memory of some people. We are not changing history. Some people's history starts from a particular time, we are only going back. Some people's history is limited to one family."

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan