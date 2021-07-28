Former Karnataka Home Minister Bommai is a senior BJP leader and has previously handled many portfolios including Irrigation, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislature of Karnataka in the fourth Yediyurappa ministry.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Lingayat strongman, Basavaraj Somappa Bommai, on Wednesday took oath as the 23rd Cheif Minister of Karnataka succeeding BS Yediyurappa. The development came a day after former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Monday resigned from his post.

Former Karnataka chief minister SR Bommai's son, Basavaraj Somappa Bommai was appointed the Karnataka's new Chief Minister by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command on Tuesday.

"It is a big responsibility in the given situation. I will strive to work for the welfare of the poor. It will be pro-people and pro-poor people governance. We will take all measures to fight COVID19 and floods in the state," he said as quoted by ANI.

"I will chair a meeting of the Cabinet later today. After that, I will hold a meeting with senior officers to review COVID-19 and the flood situation in the state", he further added.

Born on January 28, 1960, Bommai belongs to the Sadara Lingayat caste, same as his predecessor BS Yediyurappa. With the Lingayats being the largest community of Karnataka comprising nearly 17 per cent of the population and can determine the outcome in 35 to 40 per cent Assembly seats, the BJP has kept a hold on the community, which also has long backed the ruling party.

Former Karnataka Home Minister Bommai is a senior BJP leader and has previously handled many portfolios including Irrigation, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislature of Karnataka in the fourth Yediyurappa ministry. He has also served as Haveri and Udupi District Incharge Minister. He previously served as Minister for Water Resources and Cooperation between 2008 and 2013.

Bommai is known to be a close aide of Yediyurappa and his follower. Many in the BJP believe the announcement of Bommai as his successor is a win for Yediyurappa. Bommai is also known to have good contact with the party high command in Delhi as well as leaders of different communities in the party. The three-time member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly from Shiggaon since 2008 was a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council between 1998 and 2008.



