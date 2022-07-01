Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainik Is CM: Eknath Shinde Thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, whose revolt toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, on Friday said that people across Maharashtra are happy that "Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainik has become the Chief Minister" of the state.

Shinde made the remarks after he returned to Goa, where his colleagues who supported him in revolt against former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray are residing.

"My colleagues and entire Maharashtra is happy that Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainik has become the chief minister of the state," Shinde said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Shinde also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and his deputy Devendra Fadanavis for reposing faith in him. "Fadanavis has shown a big heart by giving me the opportunity to become chief minister," he said.

Shinde was sworn in as the 20th Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday, ending the two week long political impasse in the state. His oath-taking ceremony was held a day after his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray resigned from his position due to a lack of numbers.

Earlier, it was expected that Fadnavis will become the Chief Minister and Shinde his deputy. However, the exact opposite happened after Fadnavis announced that Shinde will be the new top boss in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, PM Modi congratulated Shinde after his swearing-in ceremony and said that he is a grassroots-level leader, who brings with him rich political, legislative, and administrative experience.

"I would like to congratulate Shri Eknath Shinde Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra CM. A grassroots level leader, he brings with him rich political, legislative and administrative experience. I am confident that he will work towards taking Maharashtra to greater heights," he tweeted.

PM Modi also congratulated Fadnavis and called him an inspiration for every BJP worker. "Congratulations to Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM. He is an inspiration for every BJP Karyakarta. His experience and expertise will be an asset for the Government. I am certain he will further strengthen Maharashtra's growth trajectory," he tweeted.