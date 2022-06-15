New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Congress on Wednesday launched a blistering attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre, saying the saffron party "will pay dearly" after Rahul Gandhi was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a third straight day in connection with the National Herald case.

Addressing a press conference, Congress leaders, including Bhupesh Baghel and Ashok Gehlot, said Rahul Gandhi is the only leader present in India to challenge the BJP which is why he is being targeted by PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"We can't bring our own staff to the AICC office now; we were told that only 2 CMs can come here and no one else has the permission...," Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Unhone Rahul Gandhi ke muh mei haath daalne ki koshish ki hai, unko bahut mehengi padegi," Baghel added.

#WATCH| We can't bring our own staff to the AICC office now; we were told that only 2 CMs can come here & no one else has the permission... 'unhone Rahul Gandhi ke muh mei haath daalne ki koshish ki hai, unko bahut mehengi padegi': Chhattisgarh CM & Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel pic.twitter.com/H79k9jwHYz — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

Rahul, 51, first appeared before the ED on Monday when he was questioned by the probe agency for 10 hours. On Tuesday, the ED questioned him for over 11 hours and asked the Congress leader to rejoin the investigation on Wednesday for the third consecutive day.

Rahul was questioned in detail about the ownership of Young Indian Private Limited (YIL) by the Gandhi family and its shareholding pattern in Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the company that runs the National Herald newspaper.

Investigators in the ED, sources said, have also asked Rahul Gandhi to describe the circumstances under which AJL was acquired by YIL in 2010, making it the owner of all assets owned by the National Herald newspaper.

The National Herald, started by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, was published by the AJL. In 2010, the AJL, which faced financial difficulties, was taken over by a newly-floated YIL with Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda as directors, both of them Gandhi loyalists.

Officials familiar with the probe said Rahul Gandhi is being asked questions about the takeover of the AJL by YIL since the Gandhis have stakes in the latter. The Congress leader is being questioned under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED is also learnt to have recorded a statement of Rahul Gandhi to know about the incorporation of the YIL, the operations of the National Herald and the fund transfer within the news media establishment. The ED is also investigating the financial transactions as well as role of party functionaries in the functioning of AJL and YIL.

(With ANI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma