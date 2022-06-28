'Baahubali-Inspired' Poster Slamming Sena Rebels Seen In Guwahati Amid Maharashtra Impasse

A Baahubali-inspired poster was seen in Assam's Guwahati, where Shiv Sena rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde are camping over the past few days against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The poster, put up by Rashtravadi Yuvak Congress, is against the rebel MLAs, who are at the Radisson Blu hotel in the city, according to a report by news agency ANI.

Assam | A poster that reads "Sara desh dekh raha hai, Guwahati mein chhupe gaddaron ko, maaf nahi karegi janta aise farzi makkaron ko" put up by Rashtravadi Yuvak Congress in Guwahati



Rebel Maharashtra MLAs are staying at Radisson Blu hotel in the city. #MaharashtraCrisis pic.twitter.com/FrDpuQMiEZ — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

"Sara desh dekh raha hai, Guwahati mein chhupe gaddaron ko, maaf nahi karegi janta aise farzi makkaron ko (The whole country is watching how traitors are hiding in Guwahati. No one will pardon them)," read the poster.

The poster comes amid the intensifying battle between the rebels and the MVA government. The rebels wants the Shiv Sena to leave the MVA alliance and join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) again.

However, Uddhav Thackeray has clearly refused to form an alliance with the BJP again and alleged that the saffron party wants to "finish off" the Sena. On the contrary, the Sena rebels have alleged that the Nationalist Conference Party (NCP) and Congress want to "finish off" the party.

The rebels have claimed that they have the support of more than 37 MLAs, including independents, which is enough for them to avoid the anti-defection law. However, the Thackeray government has alleged that around 15 legislators were "kidnapped" and they want to return to Mumbai.

The Shiv Sena has also alleged that many MLAs sold themselves for "lakhs and crores" while party chief Uddhav Thackeray was hospitalised.

"When the CM was hospitalised, they (rebel MLAs) sold themselves. I would like to ask them, is there no humanity left? We trusted them," Aaditya Thackeray was quoted as saying by ANI.

"There are two groups of people in Guwahati - there's a group of 15-16 people who are in touch with us, some of them recently. The other group is the one that has run away, they have no courage and morality," he said, challenging the rebels to stand in front of them in Mumbai.