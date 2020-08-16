Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and leaders across the party line on Sunday paid their tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and leaders across the party line on Sunday paid their tributes to the former prime minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary. Remembering the "outstanding services" of the former prime minister, PM Modi shared a special montage of old pictures and videos in the memory of Vajpayee.

"Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation’s progress," Modi wrote on Twitter along with the video.

Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation’s progress. pic.twitter.com/ZF0H3vEPVd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2020

Paying tributes to the Bharat Ratna, Union Minister Amit Shah termed him "voice of patriotism and Indian culture", while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that his vision for India will continue to inspire the coming generations.

"Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji was the voice of patriotism and Indian culture. He was a dedicated politician as well as a skilled organiser who played an important role in the expansion of the BJP after laying its foundation and inspired millions of workers to serve the country," Shah said.

Rajnath Singh said, "I bow to former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his punyatithi. His tremendous contribution towards pubic life and India's development will always be cherished. His vision for India will continue to inspire coming generations."

Vajpayee was among the few politicians who were accepted across the party lines and leaders from the Opposition Congress and other parties also paid tribute to the former PM.

"I pay humble tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary. The invaluable contribution made by Shri Atal ji towards the development of India will always be remembered," said Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma