At TMC's Martyr's Day Rally, Mamata Banerjee Challenges BJP For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday launched a frontal attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the saffron party will be "swept away from power" at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Banerjee, 67, made the remarks during the Trinamool Congress' massive Martyr's Day rally in Kolkata amid thunderous applause.

"The BJP will be swept away from power by the people's mandate in 2024. They will be defeated. I can certainly say that the BJP will not get single-party majority, and once that happens, others will unite to form the next government," she said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"Break BJP's prison, bring people's government in 2024."

Buoyed by her victory in West Bengal assembly elections 2021, Banerjee also criticised the BJP for destroying India's institutions. She also attacked the saffron party for a hike in GST rates on pre-packed and labelled food items.

"BJP is trying to break the government everywhere, this has become their job. In West Bengal, they tried to defeat us but could not succeed. It has been raining here and roads were full of water but our supporters did not move from here," Banerjee said, as reported by news agency ANI.

"Now that GST has been imposed on puffed rice as well, so will the people of BJP not eat that now. GST is levied on sweets, lassi, and curd. What will people eat? GST is even imposed when a patient is hospitalised," the TMC supremo added.

Banerjee has upped her efforts trying to gather as much support as possible for the TMC eyeing the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. She has also held multiple meetings with opposition leaders, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, trying to build a united opposition for 2024.