New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The top brass of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh - held a key parliamentary meeting on Tuesday following the party's stupendous performance at the 2022 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.

Sources, quoted by news agency ANI, said the BJP leaders mulled carrying out a post-poll analysis across the four states, with a focus on seats won and lost by the party and the underlying reasons and factors. The party leaders, including national president JP Nadda, also discussed BJP's strategy for its Foundation Day on April 6.

"At the BJP Parliamentary party meeting today, BJP MPs thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana," Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said after the meeting, as reported by ANI.

"The main objective of today's meeting was to hold meetings and conferences between April 6 to 14 on the issue of social justice, as told by the party's national president (JP Nadda) and PM Modi," Meghwal added.

PM Modi to address party workers on BJP Foundation Day

PM Modi will also address the party workers on April 6 to commemorate the BJP Foundational Day. The saffron party has also planned week-long events from April 6 that will conclude with the commemoration of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.

"Hoist the party flag with the proper procedure at 9 am. Then, embark on a procession filled with patriotic songs and slogans. Be ready by 9.45 am to listen to PM Modi's address to party workers," reads the official release from the BJP to its worker.

Since the 2022 assembly polls, PM Modi has addressed BJP workers on several occasions. In his last address to party workers on March 15, the Prime Minister had vowed to fight 'Parivarvad' and said it was his decision to not give tickets to children of party leaders in polls.

"Several members of Parliament and party leaders were seeking tickets in the recently concluded elections for their children and many of them were denied. For those who are not given tickets for the children, the responsibility entirely lies with me," he had said, according to ANI.

Meanwhile, in the 2022 polls, the BJP returned to power in Uttar Pradesh with a thumping majority of 255 seats. In Uttarakhand and Manipur, it also crossed the majority mark easily to seal a second straight term. In Goa, it won 20 seats but formed the government with the support of three Independents and two Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLAs.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma