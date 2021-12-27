Mandi | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took veiled jibe at Congress over dynastic politics and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) follows the principle of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas' but others follow the model of 'khud ka swarth, parivaar ka swarth'.

Laying foundation stone for 287 investment projects worth Rs 28,197 crore in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, PM Modi also lauded his government at the Centre for expanding the COVID-19 vaccination drive for children and providing 'precaution dose' for healthcare workers and senior citizens with comorbidities.

During his address, the Prime Minister also hailed Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur as his government marked its fourth anniversary in the state and said that Himachal Pradesh will lead India in achieving vaccination coverage.

"Himachal Pradesh government is working on 'sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas' model and has implemented many development programs in the state," PM Modi was quoted as saying news agency ANI.

"Himachal Pradesh is one of the most important pharma hubs in the country. During COVID-19, the state has not only helped other States but also many countries."

PM Modi also said that the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh is concerned about the damage caused to the mountains due to plastic which is why it is working on plastic waste management, along with the nationwide campaign against single-use plastic.

He said that the country has achieved the target which was set for 2030, of making 40 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil energy, this year itself.

"India had set a target in 2016 to meet 40 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil energy sources by 2030. Today every Indian will be proud that India has achieved this goal in November this year itself," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

"The whole world is praising India for accelerating its development while at the same time saving the environment. From solar power to hydropower, from wind power to green hydrogen, India is working continuously to make full use of every resource of renewable energy," he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi attended the ground breaking ceremony for 287 investment projects in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. He, accompanied by Union Minister Anurag Thakur, also visited an exhibition put up by various departments of the state government.

A Global Investors' Meet was held in Dharamsala on November 7-8, 2019. The first ground breaking ceremony of projects worth over Rs 13,656 crores to turn these proposals into reality was held in Shimla on December 27 the same year in the presence on Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma