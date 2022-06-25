At Key Meet, Shiv Sena Allows Uddhav Thackeray To Act Against Rebels | Top Developments

The Shiv Sena on Saturday passed six resolutions and authorised party chief Uddhav Thackeray, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, to take action against the rebel group led by Eknath Shinde. The decisions were taken following the party's key legislative meet at the Sena Bhavan in Mumbai.

Following the meet, party chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut warned of strict action against the rebels, who are currently camping in Assam's Guwahati. He also warned of legal action against rebels for using Balasaheb Thackeray's name "for their self-centred politics".

Earlier, the rebels announced that their group would be known as 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'. "Those who have left can't use our patriarch's name," Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Raut also defended Uddhav Thackeray and said the Sena will continue fight under his leadership. Noting that Thackeray has done a "commendable" for the state, the Rajya Sabha MP said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is united and will survive the ongoing impasse.

"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that the leaders who have left Shiv Sena should not ask for votes in the name of Shiv Sena and Balasaheb Thackeray. Ask for votes in the name of your father," ANI quoted Raut as saying.

Thackeray and his group are against the rebel faction's demand to leave the MVA alliance and join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) again. The BJP and Sena parted their ways in 2019 amid differences over the chief ministerial position.

Thackeray says the BJP, which has defamed his family, wants to "finish off" Shiv Sena. The rebels, however, feel opposition and claim that the NCP and Congress are trying to "finish off" the Sena.