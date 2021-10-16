New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting that he would "consider" becoming the party president again after several leaders, including chief ministers of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, urged him to return, reported news agency ANI quoting sources.

However, Rahul, as per the ANI sources, said that he needs "clarity at the ideological level" from the senior leader of the party. ANI sources further said that several party leaders suggested that Rahul should be made the working president of the Congress.

The 51-year-old Wayanad MP had resigned from the position of Congress chief following Congress' drubbing at the 2019 Lok Sabha election where the grand old party won just 52 seats. However, since then, several leaders have urged Rahul to return, saying the party needs him at the top.

Election of Congress chief to be held between August to September next year

Following the crucial CWC meeting, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that the election of the new party president will be held between August 21 and September 20 next year. He also said that the election of PCC presidents, vice presidents, treasurers, PCC executives and AICC members by the PCC general body will be held between July 21 to August 20 next year.

Speaking to reporters, the Congress general secretary said that the party has also passed three resolutions, one on the political situation, and two others on inflation and a "diabolical attack" on India's farmers.

"We're going for a massive training program from top to bottom. Workers and leaders at all levels will be trained in party ideologies, policies, expectations of a Congress worker, grassroots messaging, election mgmt, failure of the present government and countering propaganda," ANI quoted Venugopal as saying.

This was the first physical meet of the CWC since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting was attended by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and chief ministers of Rajasthan, Punjab and Chhattisgarh.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma