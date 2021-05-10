During the meeting, party leaders had reportedly selected June 23 as the date to elect its new president. However, it decided to postpone them again amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The Congress on Monday once again postponed the elections to elect its new president. The decision was taken at the crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC), which had met to discuss the party's disappointing performance in the assembly elections in four states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam -- and union territory (UT) of Puducherry.

During the meeting, party leaders had reportedly selected June 23 as the date to elect its new president. However, it decided to postpone them again amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country. Party sources, quoted by news agency ANI, have said that the next schedule will be decided by the Congress' Central Election Authority.

"Elections for Congress President further postponed. Due to the COVID-19 situation, it has been decided in the CWC meeting to postpone it as it won't be correct to hold elections in this scenario. In the last CWC meet, Central Election Authority had proposed June 23 as the poll date," ANI quoted Congress sources as saying.

This is the third time when the Congress has decided to postpone the elections to elect its new president. The top post in the party remains vacant since Rahul Gandhi resigned after Congress' debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Since then, Sonia Gandhi has taken charge of the party as its interim president. However, a leadership crisis began in the party after several of its leaders (better known as 'G-23'), including Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal, called for organisational reforms and elections to the CWC and the post of the AICC president.

Facing pressure, the Congress in its meeting on January this year then decided that the process for electing a Congress president would be completed by end-June and had asked the election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistri to prepare a schedule.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma