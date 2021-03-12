Hailing the vaccination manufacturing and export of the vaccine, PM Modi said India is showing self-reliance and that has proved beneficial for the entire world.

Ahmedabad | Jagran News Desk: Linking the historic Dandi March and the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination manufactiuring in the country with his government's goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Mahatma had understood the importance of it back then.

"At that time, salt was a symbol of India’s self-reliance. Along with the values of India, the British also hurt this self-reliance. People of India had to depend on salt coming from England. Gandhiji understood this chronic pain of the country and caught the pulse of the people. And on seeing this movement, it became the movement of every Indian, became the resolution of every Indian," the prime minister said while launching 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', the government's initiative to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

"India's self-reliance in vaccine manufacturing has proved beneficial for the entire world. The achievements of India are not only our own today, but they are going to show light to the whole world," he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi launched 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', the government's initiative to mark 75 years of India's Independence. He said the 75th anniversary celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023.

The prime minister flagged off a padyatra (foot march) from Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat to re-enact Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi Yatra.

The padyatra is being undertaken by 81 marchers from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari, a journey of 386 km. The march will end after 25 days, on April 5.

Led by Mahatma Gandhi, 78 people had started the Dandi Yatra on March 12, 1930 from Sabarmati Ashram by announcing the 'Salt Satyagraha'.

At the Sabarmati Ashram, PM Modi wrote in the visitors' book that the Mahotsav is a tribute to our freedom fighters and freedom struggle.

"By coming to the Sabarmati Ashram and with the inspiration of Bapu, my determination for nation building is strengthened," the prime minister wrote.

"Mahatma Gandhi gave the message of atma-nirbharta (self-reliance) and atma-vishwas (self-confidence) from here, Modi wrote.

Azadi Ka Amrut Mohatsav is a tribute by our people to our freedom fighters and freedom movement. During the celebrations the country will not only remember all the important milestones, important times during the freedom movement but also gain new energy for development of our future, Modi wrote.

"I am confident that with the blessings of Bapu, we Indians will follow our duties and achieve the goals set during this Amrut Mohatsave," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta