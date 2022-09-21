'Ashok Gehlot Or Shashi Tharoor Will Be Puppets Of Rahul Gandhi': BJP's Swipe On Congress President Poll

Bhartiya Janta Party, BJP on Monday took a swipe at Congress' upcoming presidential polls and on its candidates including Ashok Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor. BJP said whosoever becomes Congress president, whether Gehlot or Tharoor, will only be a "puppet" in the hands of Rahul Gandhi who will be the "main driver".

BJP national spokesperson Tom Vadakkan also dubbed the Congress 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' as "Corruption Jodo Yatra", saying it started with "2G partners" of DMK.

"This Bharat Jodo Yatra should be called Corruption Jodo Yatra...It started with the blessings of 2G partners of DMK in Kanyakumari. Now it entered Kerala, and Rahul Gandhi maintains a deafening silence on corrupt excise policy of AAP government in Delhi as it was copied from the excise policy of Congress-led UDF government in Kerala," he said.

Alleging that Gandhi's scion is "institutionalising" corruption, Vadakkan said he should come clean and speak up on the AAP government's excise policy (now-withdrawn).

Referring to the presidential election in Congress, his erstwhile party, Vadakkan said, "Any system Congress party adopts, whether Gehlot or Tharoor becomes president...They would only be puppets. The main driver would be Rahul Gandhi, who would be driving from the back."

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also attacked the Congress claiming that more than an election, a "Mughal-style coronation" was underway.

He said, "In which election does the candidate meet and seek `manzoori` (permission) from the family to contest an election?" and alleged that Congress is not a party, but a family firm or a private limited company where employees were seeking permission from the owner. What is happening in Congress is not an election, but a selection and coronation.

After over two decades, the Congress is to see a contest for the post of party chief on October 17. Furthermore, in the upcoming elections, Shashi Tharoor and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are looking to enter the fray by nominating themselves if Rahul Gandhi does not agree to take on the party's reins.