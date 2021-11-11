New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Amid the buzz over the cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan, chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi and discussed political situations in the state as well as the impending cabinet reshuffle in the state. The expected cabinet expansion will set a roadmap for the 2023 Assembly elections in the state.

After meeting Sonia Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot said, "I have briefed the party's high command about the current situation. The party high command will decide on the Cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan. Ajay Maken (state in charge) knows everything. We will accept whatever decision will be taken by the party high command. I just want good governance to continue in the state of Rajasthan."

Delhi | The party high command will decide on the cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan. Ajay Maken has all the information on it. We want good governance to continue in the State: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot pic.twitter.com/d1cvZUJHkl — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

A major reshuffle in Rajasthan is on the cards. Yesterday, Ashok Gehlot met with the Central leadership of the Congress party. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken were present in the meeting.

A long brainstorm discussion was held between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Central leadership. According to sources, yesterday's meeting was regarding a Cabinet reshuffle long pending in the state. Ajay Maken yesterday said, "I believe that a lot of confusion has now been cleared and a future roadmap is being prepared."

Sources said that Sachin Pilot was in Delhi yesterday and met Congress general secretary KC Venugopal. The inclusion of Pilot's supporters in the Cabinet was a part of the peace formula worked out by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra last year when the Pilot faction was on the warpath.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also spoke on the issue of rising petrol and diesel prices and said, "The Centre is calling the states and asking them to reduce the fuel prices. They are trying to make states compete with each other. If the Central government reduces the prices of petrol and diesel, it will eventually be reduced in the states."



